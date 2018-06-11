Bluffton's Dietrich named assistant for South Carolina golf team

Bluffton's Ben Dietrich has been named an assistant coach for South Carolina golf team.
Dietrich replaces Jake Amos, who recently accepted a position as associate head coach at East Tennessee State after two seasons at Carolina.
The Heritage Academy graduate wrapped a successful five-year career for USC at the NCAA Bryan Regional, helping the Gamecocks to a seventh-place finish. Dietrich played in 30 career events at South Carolina, posting a career scoring average of 73.89 in 87 rounds played. He finished his career with six top-20 finishes and two top-10 performances.
“It’s impossible to put into words how excited I am for this opportunity to begin my coaching career at the University of South Carolina,” Dietrich said. “I’d like to thank coach McDonald not only for this amazing opportunity but also for being a great mentor during my time as a student-athlete in Columbia. He has always had the players best interests at heart and helps each and every one of them grow not only as a golfer, but also as a person - a trend I look forward to helping continue. I tell people all the time that they won’t find anyone who loves Gamecock golf more than I do, so needless to say, I am thrilled to be a part of this program moving forward. I can’t wait to help our players attain their goals and reach their dreams.”
Dietrich also excelled off the course for the Gamecocks as a four-time SEC Community Service Team member and a 2017 Srixon/Cleveland Golf All-American Scholar. He graduated in May with a degree in hospitality management.
Comments