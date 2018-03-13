Downpours and 30 mph wind fail to deter collegiate golfers in Dataw Island tournament

Day one of the TaylorMade Golf Intercollegiate Golf Tournament teed off Monday amidst the wind and rain at Dataw Island.
Many of the 130 student athletes' home schools are in the North and Midwest, but wind gusts of over 30 miles per hour and heavy downpours at times are formidable for any golfer. Despite several shifts in the weather, the competition was strong and the athletes remained in good spirits, happy to be out on the course playing what for many is their season opener.
The ladies of Ohio Dominican came out strong in Monday's round, finishing with a team score of 336 (+48), with the help of Tori Jones shooting seven over par (bested for the day only by Marymount's Alessandra Bertacche, who shot six over).
The fight will be tough Tuesday, with Marymount in second with a score of 363, followed by York College with 376, Ohio Wesleyan at 389, Mount St. Joseph at 391, Shenandoah at 419 and Millikin University sitting at 430.
As of 7 p.m. Monday, the men's teams were still duking it out, with the help of Daylight Saving Time allowing an extra hour of play.
McDaniel and Kenyon were neck in neck, at +16 and +17 respectively, followed by Greensboro and Mount St. Joseph.
As for personal performance, Kenyon's Ryan Muthiora was at +3 with three birdies, followed by Greensboro's Levi Grogan at +4, with two birdies. Kevin Keane, from McDaniel, was holding third at +5, and Kenyon's Lawrence Courtney was holding fourth place with a +6.
Live scoring is available online at http://bfire.co/-16900 for the men and http://bfire.co/-20518 for the women.
Now in its seventh season on Dataw Island, the TaylorMade Intercollegiate Tournament field includes 130 student athletes, comprising men's teams from 14 colleges and women's teams from 8.
Dataw members open their homes to personally host the college athletes.
"Programs in place by the USGA and The PGA of America are a boost, but I really think fostering beginners starts at the grass-roots level," said Dataw Island General Manager Ted Bartlett. "We look forward to the TaylorMade Intercollegiate Tournament every year. The students are very talented, and it is our pleasure to host their tournament."
For Tuesday's final rounds, the men tee off at 9 a.m. on Cotton Dike and the women at 10 a.m. on Morgan River.
