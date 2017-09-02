Virginia man wins Myrtle Beach World Amateur; Bluffton player wins Gross Division

Curtis Henley of Poquoson, Va., won the 34th Myrtle Beach World Amateur Handicap Championship on Friday at Barefoot Resort’s Dye Club, shooting an 82 for a net 66.
Henley is a retired chief financial officer for a government services contractor. “I have participated probably 20 times over the past 23 years and I finally make the finals and then I won the whole thing to be the net champion. I still can’t believe it,” Henley said.
The tournament featured 3,010 players from 20 countries and 49 states and was played on more than 50 Grand Strand golf courses over five days. Friday’s championship round was for the winners of the tournament’s 64 flights.
Henley edged James Dupont of Meadville, Pa., and Jim Acord of Charlotte, N.C., who shot net 67s to finish tied for second place.
Wesley Long, of Bluffton, fired a 4-under 68 to win the Gross Division and finished five rounds with a cumulative gross score of 1-under par.
Making his first appearance in the event, Carl Myers of Dallas won the Senior Gross Division in a sudden death playoff against Kim Mansfield of High Point, N.C.
Virginians Ted Hartung and Thomas “Duke” Wagner won the Pairs Competition, qualifying for a trip to any destination in the world that GolfBreaks.com offers.
