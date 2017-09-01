Welcome, golfers: Bluffton just landed a big-time tournament

A major women’s golf tournament is coming to Bluffton.
Berkeley Hall Club will play host to the 2020 U.S. Women’s Mid-Amateur Championship. The U.S. Golf Association announced the choice Friday.
The USGA said it will announce later which of Berkeley Hall’s two courses will be used in 2020. The club has played host to the Players Amateur in 2012. This will be Berkeley Hall’s third USGA event and first since State Team Championships in 2005.
“It’s a pinnacle distinction that places us among the premier courses in the nation,” Berkeley Hall general manager and chief operating officer Adrian Morris said.
The 30-year-old championship includes two rounds of stroke play with 132 players before the field is cut to 64 for match play.
The national event is open to amateur women 25 and older who have a handicap index 9.4 or better.
Bluffton recently hosted another major USGA event: The 2015 U.S. Junior Amateur was played at Colleton River Plantation’s Dye course.
