June 15, 2017 12:59 PM

Results are in for U.S. Junior Amateur Championship

Posted by Sandra Ross

sports@islandpacket.com

Christian Salzer of Sumter and Nick Willis of Cowpens have qualified at Santee National Golf Club in Santee to play in the U.S. Junior Amateur Championship. A.J. Beechler of Pinehurst, N.C., is the first alternate and Zack Gordon of Gaffney is the second alternate.

Sixty-seven players started the event playing for two spots and two alternates to participate in the championship that will be conducted at Flint Hills National Golf Club in Andover, Kan., on July 17-22.

This qualifier was conducted by the South Carolina Golf Association on behalf of the United States Golf Association.

Local results

▪  T4 Saptak Talwar, Bluffton, 35-34—69

▪  T10 Connor Moore, Bluffton, 37-34—71

▪  T12 Lino Galdin, Bluffton, 33-39—72

▪  T18 Travis Mancill, Hilton Head, 36-37—73

▪  T18 JD Patterson, Bluffton, 34-40—74

▪  T30 Brooks Dyess, Hilton Head Island, 36-39—75

▪  T54 Charlie Farrell, Hilton Head, 40-40—80

