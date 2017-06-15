Bluffton player tied for second in girls division of Judie Oppenheimer Memorial Junior

Grant Fairbairn of Orinda, Calif., is in the lead in the boys division, and Brooke Sansom of Pike Road, Ala., leads the girls division after the second round of the Judie Oppenheimer Memorial Junior, a 54-hole stroke-play event conducted by the American Junior Golf Association at Chechessee Creek Club in Okatie.
Fairbairn has a two-stroke lead after carding a 1-over-par 71 in the second round. The Harvard University commit finished his round strong with birdies on two of his last three holes to get back to an even-par 140 for the tournament.
Samuel King of Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla., posted the lowest score of the tournament so far with a 3-under-par 67. King birdied four consecutive holes on Nos. 3-6 and added two birdies on the back nine to get to a tournament total of 5-over-par 145.
Sansom fired off three birdies to lead her to a second round 1-over-par 71. The Auburn University verbal commit currently holds a one stroke lead over the Girls Division. Sansom has carded seven total birdies through two rounds of the tournament.
Kayla Kozak of Bluffton, Yukino Yoshihara of Irvine, Calif., and Haeley Wotnosky of Wake Forest, N.C., are tied for second with tournament totals of 3-over-par 143. The trio accounted for 14 birdies through two rounds.
Caroline Craig of Sautee Nacoochee, Ga., bounced back from a first-round 8-over-par 78 with the low second-round score of a 1-under-par 69. Craig had three birdies on the day to get her to a 7-over-par 147 for the tournament.
Second round results of local players
Boys division
▪ 21 Evan Greenplate, Hilton Head, (2018) 76-74—150
▪ 26 Brandon McBride, Bluffton, (2018) 72-79—151
▪ 26 Daniel Azallion, Hilton Head, (2019) 76-75—151
▪ 38 Leonardo Hernandez, Bluffton, (2018) 80-74—154
▪ 43 Jonathan Griz, Hilton Head, (2022) 75-81—156
Girls division
▪ 2 Kayla Kozak, Bluffton, (2017) 71-72—143
▪ 8 Anna Eddy, Hilton Head Island, (2017) 73-75—148
▪ 12 Sophia Burnett, Bluffton, (2020) 74-77—151
