Hilton Head player in second after first round of SC Amateur Match Play Championship

Todd White of Spartanburg carded an eight-under-par 64 to jump out to a four-shot lead in the first round of the 45th South Carolina Amateur Match Play Championship at The Carolina Country Club in Spartanburg.
Following Thursday’s second round of stroke play qualifying, the field will be cut to the low 31 players for match play. The stroke play medalist earns the No. 2 seed in the bracket while defending champion Connor Bruns of Duncan will be the No. 1 match play seed.
“I hit my wedges really well,” said White. “I had a couple of tap-ins which always helps to get everything started. I have put myself in good position tomorrow to go out and try to get a good seed for match play.”
White started his round hot, holing out from 110 yards to record an eagle on the par-4 second. However, he finished his front-nine at just two-under-par. As he made the turn, the 49-year-old history teacher would start to catch fire, recording seven birdies on his final nine holes.
When The Carolina Country Club hosted the championship 29 years ago, White won medalist honors. However, while the course is somewhat familiar, the Spartanburg native has not played here in a number of years. “Familiarity helps out a little bit. I just came out today, hit my wedges really well, and gave myself good looks at birdie.”
Nick Russell, 19, of Hilton Head Island, finished the day in second at four-under-par 68. Russell started the day recording a double-bogey on the par-4 10th but responded with three birdies and an eagle on the par-5 18th using a 5-iron to close out his front nine. “I just wanted to stick to my game plan of hitting fairways and hitting greens,” said Russell. “My putting was really good today and I was driving it well, so I hope to keep it up going into tomorrow.”
Shane Rogan, 25, of Columbia, finished one shot back of Russell at three-under-par 69. Five players are in a tie for fourth at two-under 70.
First round results of local players
▪ 2 Nick Russell, Hilton Head, 35-33—68
▪ T4 Matt O’Quinn, Beaufort, 35-35—70
▪ T18 Andrew Orischak, Hilton Head, 37-36—73
▪ T43 Christian Garruppo, Hilton Head, 37-39—76
▪ T61 Riley Schank, Bluffton, 35-44—79
