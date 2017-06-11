South Carolina Amateur Match Play Championship set for this week

The Carolinas Golf Association’s 45th South Carolina Amateur Match Play Championship will take place Wednesday through Sunday at The Carolina Country Club in Spartanburg.
The championship format is 36 holes of stroke play to determine 31 qualifiers for the match play portion. The defending champion, Connor Bruns of Duncan, will be seeded number one for match play. Ninety-one golfers will be competing.
Among the players to watch is Andrew Orischak of Hilton Head Island, who skipped his senior season of high school to enroll early at the University of Virginia. The 18-year-old rising sophomore was a runner-up at the 2015 U.S. Junior Amateur.
Other local players who are competing include Nick Russell and Christian Garruppo, both of Hilton Head, Jonathan Phillips of Hardeeville, Matt O’Quinn of Beaufort and Riley Schank of Bluffton.
Scoring will be provided by the CGA throughout the championship, offering 9- and 18-hole updates. Live updates will also be available on the CGA’s official Twitter, @CGAgolf1909.
Schedule of rounds
▪ Wednesday: First round of stroke play qualifying
▪ Thursday: Second round of stroke play qualifying. Cut to low 32 players for match play
▪ Friday: First and second round of match play (18 holes each round)
▪ Saturday: Quarterfinal and semifinal rounds of match play (18 holes each round)
▪ Sunday: Championship match (18 holes)
Women’s Golf
Susan Harden of Beaufort will be competing in the 2017 WSCGA Amateur Championship on Monday through Wednesday at Thornblade Club in Greer.
The competition is open to all women with a handicap index of 36.0 or less and who are residents of South Carolina. The field limit is 100 and the lowest handicaps are accepted. The field will be split into two Divisions with 46 players competing in the Championship Division for the Inez Long Trophy, and 52 players in the State Division.
Comments