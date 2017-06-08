First round wraps up in rainy weather at Carolinas Senior Four-Ball

In rainy conditions, Steve Liebler of Irmo and Mike Gravley of Greer posted six-under 66 to hold a one-shot advantage after the first round of the 49th Carolinas Senior Four-Ball at Seabrook Island Club on Johns Island. The duo bogeyed two of their first three holes. However, a birdie by Gravley on the par-4 sixth would kick off a birdie bombardment. The pair birdied four of their next five holes, three of which were by Liebler.
Kevin King of Bluffton and Brad Burris of High Point, N.C., are tied in fifth at 4 under par (35-33—68). Michael Teem of Callawassie Island and Chuck Scavone of Bluffton are tied in 19th at 1 under par (36-35—71).
Entry was open to any male amateur golfer who has reached his 55th birthday by Wednesday and is a resident of North Carolina or South Carolina. The championship is conducted at 54 holes of four-ball stroke play. After 36 holes, the field is cut to the low 30 scores and ties for the final round.
