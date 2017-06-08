Phillips comes from behind to defend title at SCGA Junior Championship

Trailing by two coming into the final round, Trent Phillips scored a birdie on No. 10 to begin the back nine charge — taking the lead and never looking back at the 59th annual SCGA Junior Championship presented by the Heritage Classic Foundation.
Firing a back nine two under (34), including an eagle on No. 12, Phillips launched to a four-stroke lead over the field. Phillips would keep this lead and hoist the Charlie Rountree Junior Trophy posting a three-day total 205, 11 under.
Phillips said, “The birdie on 10 and then the eagle on 12 secured my game plan that I had coming into the round and making sure I put myself in a competitive position.”
Phillips joins Thad Vincent, Larry Seward, Mike Schroder, John Gibbs and Tommy Biershenk in history of defending the title and has the opportunity to join Charlie Rymer next year, as Rymer won the event three years in a row (1983-85).
Rounding out the top three and keeping in the final pairing of the day, Ryan Marter of Columbia posted an even-par (72) to secure a second place, and Levi Moody of Greenville carded a two over (74) to take solo third place.
In the Boys 13-14 Division Rock Hill’s Zachary Reuland fired rounds of 73-71-73, three day total of 217 to secure a five shot victory over Manning Sloop, also of Rock Hill. Reuland not only won his age division but also had a top 10 overall finish.
The low eight scores of the tournament automatically qualify for the 42nd annual Georgia-South Carolina Junior Team Matches. They will play July 20-21 at Bulls Bay Golf Club in Awendaw. The top eight overall also qualify for the Bobby Chapman Junior Invitational and the Sea Pines Junior Heritage. The Champion receives an exemption into the SCGA Amateur and the Sage Valley Junior Invitational.
Local final results
▪ 12 Travis Mancill, Hilton Head, 75-72-75—222
▪ T23 Evan Greenplate, Hilton Head, 75-76-77—228
▪ T27 Tommy Holloway, Fripp Island, 76-75-78—229
▪ T27 Daniel Azallion, Hilton Head, 78-78-73—229
▪ T36 Drew Weary, Bluffton, 80-75-76—231
▪ T40 Brandon McBride, Bluffton, 76-78-78—232
▪ T43 Brooks Dyess, Hilton Head, 76-80-77—233
▪ T54 JD Patterson, Bluffton, 79-74-84—237
▪ T59 Charles Farrell, Hilton Head, 76-78-84—238
