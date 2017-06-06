Hilton Head resident and professional golfer Stephanie Meadow at Berkeley Hall Golf Club in Bluffton on Thursday, July 28, 2016. Meadow qualified Monday, June 5, 2017 for the U.S. Women’s Open in July.
Hilton Head resident and professional golfer Stephanie Meadow at Berkeley Hall Golf Club in Bluffton on Thursday, July 28, 2016. Meadow qualified Monday, June 5, 2017 for the U.S. Women’s Open in July. File Staff photo
Hilton Head resident and professional golfer Stephanie Meadow at Berkeley Hall Golf Club in Bluffton on Thursday, July 28, 2016. Meadow qualified Monday, June 5, 2017 for the U.S. Women’s Open in July. File Staff photo

Golf

June 06, 2017 12:32 PM

Hilton Head’s Stephanie Meadow heads to U.S. Women’s Open in dramatic fashion

By Stephen Fastenau

sfastenau@beaufortgazette.com

Stephanie Meadow needed a couple more holes to add to a marathon day, but the payoff was worth it.

The 25-year-old professional, who plays out of Berkeley Hall in Bluffton, survived a three-woman playoff Monday to earn a spot in the U.S. Women’s Open, the Press of Atlantic City reported.

Meadow shot 3-under 139 at the sectional qualifier at Hidden Creek Golf Club in Egg Harbor Township, N.J. That earned her a spot in a playoff with Jacqueline Stoelting and Katherine Kirk for the third and final qualifying spot.

Meadow qualified with a birdie on the second playoff hole. The U.S. Women’s Open will be held July 13-16 at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, N.J.

A former student at Hank Haney International Junior Golf Academy, Meadow moved to Hilton Head with her family when she was 14 and later played golf at Alabama. In 2016, the Northern Ireland native represented Ireland in the Olympics.

Meadow is no stranger to the U.S. Open stage. She finished third in 2014 at Pinehurst No. 2 in her professional debut.

Stephen Fastenau: 843-706-8182, @IPBG_Stephen

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Police dashcam video of Tiger Woods' sobriety test and arrest

Police dashcam video of Tiger Woods' sobriety test and arrest 1:25

Police dashcam video of Tiger Woods' sobriety test and arrest
Furman teammates discuss national title (video) 1:40

Furman teammates discuss national title (video)
Bluffton man literally drops in on opening ceremony at Wounded Heroes Golf Classic 0:47

Bluffton man literally drops in on opening ceremony at Wounded Heroes Golf Classic

View More Video

Major sport scores

Click/tap sport names to turn scoreboards on or off:

PGA

NFL

College Football

MLB

NBA

College Basketball

NASCAR

NHL

MLS

Sports Videos