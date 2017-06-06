Hilton Head’s Stephanie Meadow heads to U.S. Women’s Open in dramatic fashion

Stephanie Meadow needed a couple more holes to add to a marathon day, but the payoff was worth it.
The 25-year-old professional, who plays out of Berkeley Hall in Bluffton, survived a three-woman playoff Monday to earn a spot in the U.S. Women’s Open, the Press of Atlantic City reported.
Meadow shot 3-under 139 at the sectional qualifier at Hidden Creek Golf Club in Egg Harbor Township, N.J. That earned her a spot in a playoff with Jacqueline Stoelting and Katherine Kirk for the third and final qualifying spot.
Meadow qualified with a birdie on the second playoff hole. The U.S. Women’s Open will be held July 13-16 at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, N.J.
A former student at Hank Haney International Junior Golf Academy, Meadow moved to Hilton Head with her family when she was 14 and later played golf at Alabama. In 2016, the Northern Ireland native represented Ireland in the Olympics.
Meadow is no stranger to the U.S. Open stage. She finished third in 2014 at Pinehurst No. 2 in her professional debut.
Boom!!! 36 holes and a playoff later I'm heading to US OPEN pic.twitter.com/dP2ho9Obhh— Stephanie Meadow (@StephMeadow20) June 6, 2017
