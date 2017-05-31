Furman, former Georgia teammates meet in U.S. Women’s Four-Ball final match

The championship match is set for the third U.S. Women’s Four-Ball Championship, and either Furman University or the University of Georgia will be able to boast about a pair of national champions Wednesday afternoon.
Furman teammates Alice Chen and Taylor Totland will face recently graduated Georgia players Sammi Lee and Mary Ellen Shuman in the championship match beginning at 1 p.m. Wednesday at The Dunes Golf and Beach Club.
Chen, 21, of Princeton, N.J., and Totland, 22, of Tinton Falls, N.J., defeated North Carolina high school standouts Jennifer Chang, 17, of Cary, and Gina Kim, 17, of Chapel Hill 3 and 2 in a semifinal match Wednesday morning.
Lee, 22, of Athens, Ga., and Shuman, 22, of St. Simons Island, Ga., defeated Kathleen Gallagher and Kendall Griffin 2 and 1 in the other semifinal on the on the 6,300-yard, par-72 Robert Trent Jones Sr. design. Gallagher, 20, of Greenwood, Miss., plays at Louisiana State while Griffin, 18, of Sebring, Fla., will enroll at LSU in the fall.
Chen and Totland were credited with six birdies in 16 holes in their semifinal match while Lee and Shuman were credited with five in 17 holes in their semifinal. In the four-ball format, the best score between two teammates is counted per hole.
Chen and Totland were one of three co-medalist teams in 36 holes of stroke play qualifying Saturday and Sunday with a 12-under 66-66–132, while Lee and Shuman tied for 19th with a 4-under 71-69–140.
Spectators are welcomed for the championship match, with parking at The Dunes Club.
Alan Blondin: 843-626-0284, @alanblondin
