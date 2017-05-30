Johnson still holds a grudge against Kisner

Dustin Johnson grew up playing junior golf in South Carolina with Kevin Kisner, and they remain close. But there was one moment at a junior event that Johnson apparently had a hard time getting over.
The Irmo native had a one-shot lead on the final hole, a par-5, and Kisner was in trouble in the trees. Johnson laid up in perfect position.
“I skulled it out of the trees, hit the mound, goes up over the hill, hits the flag doing 100 mph and it goes in,” said Kisner, an Aiken native. “He proceeds to three-putt. And DJ has never let me live it down.”
Johnson told the story a few weeks ago at the Wells Fargo Championship. He still remembers.
And Kisner knows he still remembers.
They were paired in the final round of the FedEx St. Jude Classic five years ago.
“He won and said, ‘I got you back,’ ” Kisner said with a laugh.
