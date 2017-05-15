5 players move on after sectional qualifying for the US Open Championship

After an 18-hole qualifier at Oldfield Golf Club in Okatie, five players are moving on to the sectional qualifying for the U.S. Open Championship.
Tying for low round of the day and medalist honors with scores of five under par 67 were Kyle Peterman and Tim O’Neal, both from Savannah. There was a four for three playoff to determine the final three spots available, and Bradford Curren (Halifax, Nova Scotia) along with Luke McClellan (Bluffton) took the first two spots with pars on the first hole. Caleb Sturgeon (Laurens) earned the last spot with a birdie on the second hole. Ryan Cornfield (Duncan) is the first alternate, while Mark Silvers (Thunderbolt, Ga.) is the second alternate.
Sixty-seven players started the event playing for five spots and two alternates to participate in sectional qualifying for the 2017 U.S. Open Championship that will be conducted at Erin Hills on June 15-18.
This qualifier was conducted by the South Carolina Golf Association on behalf of the United States Golf Association.
Full results
18-hole qualifier at Oldfield Golf Club in Okatie
Qualifiers
Oneal, Timothy (Savannah) 67
Peterman, Kyle (Savannah) 67
Curren, Bradford (Halifax, Nova Scotia) 69
McClellan, Luke (Bluffton) 69
Sturgeon, Caleb (Laurens) 69
Alternates
Cornfield, Ryan (Duncan) 69
Silvers, Mark (Thunderbolt, Ga.) 70
Other Scores
Swan, Jarrett (Mount Pleasant) 70
Boteler, Wade (Bluffton) 71
Chamineak, Ethan (Thomson, Ga.) 71
Colbert, Clint (Savannah, Ga.) 71
Hoisington, Tate (Hilton Head Island) 71
Lee, Ben (Statesboro, Ga.) 71
Perry, Drew (Waxhaw, N.C.) 71
Harbin, Dykes (Augusta, Ga.) 72
Ingle, Taylor (Winnsboro) 72
Jackson, Sam (Pelion) 72
Sill, Brad (Spartanburg) 72
Nead, Cole (Toronto, Ontario) 73
Nesmith, Matthew (North Augusta) 73
Puri, Arjun (Bluffton) 73
Stevens, Mark (Charleston) 73
Stroever, Lee (Jupiter, Fal.) 73
Beasley, Tyler (Englewood, Fla.) 74
Schaff, Tommy (Ridgeland) 74
Willis, Nick (Cowpens) 74
Benjamin, Brad (Bluffton) 75
Duncan, Nix (Augusta, Ga.) 75
Lott, David (Barnwell) 75
Matheny, Weston (Hilton Head Island) 75
Rathburn, Reid (Alpharetta, Ga.) 75
Azallion, Daniel (Hilton Head Island) 76
Bunch, Blaine (Savannah) 76
Darsie, Reed (Charlotte) 76
Harwood, William (Columbia) 76
Holub Jr, Dennis (Reminderville, Ohio) 76
King, Garrett (Charlotte) 76
Milam, Judson (Bluffton) 76
Lescalleet, Adam (Hilton Head Island) 77
Cudjoe, Sam (Bluffton) 78
Weary, Alec (Bluffton) 78
Balzer, Michael (Bluffton) 79
Blackburn, Chris (Evans, Ga.) 79
Bragg, Tripp (Black Creek, Ga.) 79
Fennel, Wesley (Ellabell, Ga.) 79
Gooden, Paul (Savannah) 79
Greenplate, Evan (Hilton Head) 79
Patterson, Cole (Greenville) 79
Stanofski, James (St Helena Island) 79
Staunton, Kieran (Hilton Head Island) 79
Talwar, Saptak (Bluffton) 79
Galdin, Lino (Bluffton) 80
Tanner, Colton (Park City, Utah) 80
Bartolomucci, RJ (Hilton Head Island) 81
Heintschel, Jason (Bluffton) 81
Phillips, Anthony (Bluffton) 81
Russell, Nicholas (Hilton Head Island) 81
Armstrong, William (Savannah) 82
Richter, Terry (Pooler, Ga.) 82
Aussem, Brendan (Beaufort) 83
Kaufmann, Ryan (Hilton Head Island) 83
Haug, Phil (Savannah) 85
Campbell, Walker (Smiths) 86
Richardson, George (Columbia) 86
Gresham, Lamar (Atlanta) 87
Wells, Jason (Bluffton) 89
Murray, John Dylan (North Augusta) 91
Berger, Ford (Statesboro, Ga.) WD
Martinson, Justin (Avondale, Pa.) WD
McBride, Brandon (Bluffton) WD
Skiff, Spencer (Aiken) WD
Stock, Brian (Evans, Ga.) WD
Watson, Derek (Myrtle Beach) WD
