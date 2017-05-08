Golf

May 08, 2017 1:57 PM

Jonathan Griz, Vivian Yen win HJGT stop at Dolphin Head

Posted by Jeff Shain

jshain@islandpacket.com

Hilton Head Island’s Jonathan Griz stepped up a division and still came away with the crown at last weekend’s Hurricane Junior Golf Tour event at Dolphin Head GC, using rounds of 71-73 to claim a two-stroke victory over golfers as much as five years older.

Griz, just 13, used two birdies in his final six holes to outduel JPGA student Nelson Ou down the stretch. Bluffton’s Connor Moore was another stroke back in third.

IJGA student Vivian Yen of Taiwan captured the girls’ division, going wire-to-wire for a five-shot victory over Hilton Head Island’s Savannah Hylton. Hilton Head Island’s Caden Edwards was runner-up in the boys’ 14-15 division.

