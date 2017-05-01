DePaul carries the lead at Big East tournament

DePaul stayed strong Monday, remaining atop the leaderboard in the second round of the Big East Men’s Championship on Callawassie Island.
Sunday’s first round ended with a tie between the DePaul Blue Demons and the Georgetown Hoyas, but on Monday the Hoyas sunk down to number five with an overall score of 616, while the Blue Demons remained in the first-place position with a daily score of 294 and an overall score of 596.
DePaul was considered a fourth seed in this competition after they finished third in last year’s championship.
Jonathan Hewett continues to lead DePaul and is also now tied for first individually against Matt Bachmann from Marquette and Joey Arcuri from Butler. Arcuri was the only player Sunday to hold the No. 1 position on the individual leaderboard with a daily score of 70, but after his score Monday of 74 he holds an overall score of 144.
The championship wraps up Tuesday. Hunter Roberts from Xavier, Jack Musgrave from Georgetown and Michael Denner from Butler will begin the final round, teeing off at 8 a.m. Viewing is free and open to the public.
This weekend’s champion will earn an automatic invitation to the 2017 NCAA Championship field. If the individual champion is not a member of the winning team, he will also earn a spot to the NCAA Championship. Both team and individual champions will be crowned Tuesday on Callawassie Island.
