2 teams tied after first round in Big East tournament

At the end of the first day of play on Sunday in the Men’s Big East Golf Tournament on Callawassie Island, the DePaul Blue Demons and the Georgetown Hoyas scored an overall 302, tying for first.
Jonathan Hewett, who has posted two top-10 finishes in this school year, led the DePaul Blue Demons in the round of play. Hewett is a senior with a stroke average of 74.15, which was confirmed Sunday with his score of 74.
Sam Madsen and Kevin Jackson led the Georgetown Hoyas to the top of the leaderboard.
Madsen has the top stroke average at Georgetown with a 73.44. He has three top-5 finishes, with two coming in his last two tournaments. Madsen also took home the second-place title in last year’s Big East Championship on the individual scoreboard. He was only three strokes behind the first place winner, Lloyd Jefferson Go of Seton Hall, and came out with a score of 213 (70-70-73). This year, Madsen is tied for fifth place while Go is tied for 15th.
Georgetown took home the crown last year, and the women’s team took home the crown last weekend on Callawassie Island.
Joey Arcuri ranks first place on the individual leaderboard after play on Sunday, with a score of 70. The senior from Butler has a stroke average of 74.63 and has put together three top-10 finishes so far this spring. In last year’s Big East Championship, Arcuri placed seventh.
Players from DePaul, Marquette, Villanova, Seton Hall, Georgetown, Xavier, Butler, St. John’s and Creighton are competing in this three-day event to see who will take home the title of Big East champion. The champion will earn an automatic invitation to the 2017 NCAA Championship field. If the individual champion is not a member of the winning team, he will also earn a spot to the NCAA Championship.
The tournament continues Monday and Tuesday on Callawassie Island. James Smoot from St. John’s, Andrew Bowyer from Villanova and Koy Potthoff from Creighton will begin Monday’s rounds at 8 a.m. Viewing is free and open to the public.
Comments