Georgetown takes title in Big East Women’s Golf Championship

Georgetown won the Big East Women’s Golf Championship title on Sunday for the first time in program history.
From day one of the tournament, held on Callawassie Island, the Georgetown Hoyas held their first-place position.
Three of the team’s golfers were ranked in the top five for individual players. Lauren Tibbets of Butler, the runner-up team, was the first-place individual with an overall two-over-par 218.
The Georgetown Hoyas won the tournament by nine, but beat Butler in the day’s score by only one stroke, ending with a final score of 896. Butler replaced this year’s champion, Georgetown, in the runner-up position, scoring a 905 overall. St. John’s followed behind with a 924. Xavier placed fourth with 924 overall, trailed by Seton Hall with 936 and Creighton with 966.
Because Georgetown won this weekend’s championship, they earn an automatic invitation to the NCAA Championship. The Big East Player of the Year, Freshman of the Year and Coaching Staff of the Year will be crowned following the tournament.
“I’m really proud of how our team dug down deep all three days. It’s a challenge to play from the lead position each day, but we really focused on what we needed to focus on. I’m really looking forward to playing in NCAA Regionals,” said Georgetown coach Katie Brophy, according to the Big East.
Three-time champion Seton Hall’s top player, Cassie Pantelas, tied for second place with Lauren Gros from Georgetown on the individual leaderboard with a 222 overall, four strokes behind Tibbets.
Callawassie Island will be hosting the Big East Men’s Golf Championship from April 30 through May 2 on the Dogwood and Magnolia courses. The tournament is free and open to the public. This tournament includes Butler, Creighton, DePaul, Georgetown, Marquette, St. John’s, Seton Hall, Xavier and Villanova.
