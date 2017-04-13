Golf

April 13, 2017 4:19 PM

Benefit tournament set for Volunteers in Medicine Hilton Head Island Clinic

Staff reports

newsroom@islandpacket.com

The 23rd annual William P. Stevens Jr. Pro-Am Classic to benefit Volunteers in Medicine Hilton Head Island Clinic is set for May 1. This tournament will be held at Palmetto Bluff’s May River Golf Club.

More than 150 amateurs and pros will tee off for a 10:30 a.m. shotgun start in a five-person scramble format (foursome and one pro). The day will conclude with an awards celebration and reception for golfers and guests in the May River Golf Club.

Corporate sponsors include Charter One Realty, The Greenery, Bank of the Ozarks, The Cypress, Evi Core, Palmetto Electric Cooperative, Ocean Woods Landscaping Co. and South State Bank. Hole sponsorship opportunities also are available. For more information on corporate or hole sponsorships, contact Nancy Sulek at 843-689-6612 or nsulek@vimclinic.org.

