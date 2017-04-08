Garcia’s positive thinking might have him on brink of Augusta breakthrough

The nadir had to be eight years ago.
Sergio Garcia had just left Augusta National’s 18th green with a 5-under-par 67, the best Masters round he’d ever posted to that point. He stood just five shots off the pace at the tournament’s midway point.
It should have been a positive occasion, but the Spaniard soured his own party.
He intimated that it didn’t matter, as though something bad was around the corner. And when someone asked how he might change the course, it got worse.
“I don’t care,” he said. “They can do whatever; it is not my problem. I just come here, play golf and go home.”
Two days later, he went home tied for 38th.
Or maybe the low point came in 2012, after another tortured Augusta weekend.
“I’m not good enough and today I know it,” he said. “I’ve been trying for 13 years and I don’t feel capable of winning. I don’t know what happened to me. ... I’m not good enough for the majors.”
Some places just get in your head.
Yet there was Garcia on Saturday evening, actually using the word “fun” and “Masters” in the same sentence.
Not just once, mind you. He actually said “fun” twice in response to his first question. Later, he talked about how “blessed” he is to be able to play golf for a living.
“It was hard, but it was fun,” Garcia said after his 2-under-par 70 left him in a tie with Justin Rose for the 54-hole lead. “It was fun to go through a Saturday at the Masters with a good chance at winning.”
The tortured Sergio? Not here, not this week. Maybe not for a couple of years, though he’s been out of the Masters spotlight for a while. Whatever, he’s taking the bad with the good, including a scoring error that briefly dropped him off the leaderboard Friday.
The old Sergio might have thought the Augusta gods were out to get him. On Saturday, the Augusta gods might have given him payback.
Garcia’s 4-iron at the par-5 13th wasn’t as crisp as he wanted, leaving a question whether it would get across that little creek that guards the green. It hit just below the hill and kicked back — but didn’t go in the water.
The cameras showed Garcia with his tongue hanging out, a bleaaah look of relief. He chipped up to 4 feet and made the putt for birdie.
Bleaaah, yeah.
“Fortunately for me, that bank seems to be (grown) a tiny bit longer. That was nice,” he said. “I felt like I’ve played 13 well every day and gotten nothing out of it. Today, I got a break.”
Can the new Sergio conquer his torture chamber Sunday? Indeed, if Saturday was any indication. In 13 previous Saturdays at Augusta, he’d broken par just twice.
“It’s nice to lower the scoring average a little bit,” he quipped.
There’s this, too — Sunday would mark the 60th birthday of the late Seve Ballesteros, one of Garcia’s idols and twice a Masters champion.
Maybe, just maybe, a reconciliation with the Augusta gods ends in reward.
Jeff Shain: 843-706-8123, @jeffshain
