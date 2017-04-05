Dustin Johnson injures back in fall, now questionable to play in Masters

Dustin Johnson, the world’s top-ranked golfer, injured his back in a serious fall down a staircase Wednesday afternoon and his ability to play in the 81st Masters Tournament is in doubt.
According to his agent, David Winkle of Hambric Sports Management, the Columbia native and Coastal Carolina alumnus fell on stairs in his Augusta rental home about 3 p.m. Wednesday and landed hard on his lower back.
Winkle said in a statement late Wednesday afternoon that Johnson was “now resting, although quite uncomfortably. He has been advised to remain immobile and begin a regimen of anti-inflammatory medication and icing, with the hope of being able to play [Thursday].”
Winkle said he wouldn’t comment further until he learned more about Johnson’s condition.
Johnson’s physical trainer Joey Diovisalvi reportedly spent time with the golfer at his rental home following the fall.
Johnson has risen to the top spot in the Official World Golf Ranking and was entering the Masters off wins in three consecutive starts. He has a chance to become the first PGA Tour player to win four consecutive starts since Tiger Woods in 2008.
Johnson has tied for sixth and tied for fourth in the past two years at Augusta National Golf Club and was the betting favorite this week.
Depending on the extent of the injury, Johnson’s late first-round tee time may give him a chance to recover in time to start the tournament. He is scheduled to tee off in Thursday’s final group at 2:03 p.m., paired with two-time Masters champion Bubba Watson and Jimmy Walker.
