Alternate status turns into victory for Hilton Head Island golfer

Hilton Head Island’s Daniel Azallion turned a last-minute entry into first on the leaderboard at the Jimmy Anderson Boys’ Invitational, firing a 4-under-par 68 on Sunday to overtake first-round leader Chris Kim for a one-stroke victory.
Azallion, a sophomore at Hilton Head Christian, began the week on the alternate list and had to wait out multiple withdrawals before getting the call last Friday to head up to Jacksonville (N.C.) Country Club. He adapted quickly, playing his final 28 holes without a bogey after an opening 72.
“I was focused on hitting good drives, just picking good targets and giving myself opportunities to make birdies,” he told a tournament liaison. “It worked out today.”
Kim, of Cary, N.C., held a two-stroke lead after an opening 68 but struggled on his first nine holes Sunday and made the turn at 4-over par. However, he steadied himself to shoot 3-under on the back nine for a 73 that left him just behind Azallion.
Jack Massei, the 2015 North Carolina Junior Boys’ champion, was another stroke back in third.
The Jimmy Anderson Invitational was started by alumni of the Jacksonville CC junior program to honor the club’s longtime head professional. Several college players are graduates of his program.
