Bluffton golfer shares in Women’s State Team 4-peat

Bluffton's Sue Churchich and teammate Dawn Woodard are Women's State Team champions for a fourth consecutive year, rising above a three-team deadlock to claim a one-stroke victory on the final day at Seabrook Island Club.
Churchich, a Belfair member, and Simpsonville's Woodard combined for a 1-over-par 73 in the modified alternate shot finale, countering two bogeys and a double bogey with three birdies on the round.
Simpsonville's Lea Venable was part of the runner-up duo for the second consecutive year, finishing one shot behind with new partner Lea Ann Brown of Mount Pleasant. The Hilton Head Island tandem of Karen Ferree and Terrie Allemang was another two strokes back.
Churchich and Woodard first joined up in 2012 and immediately captured their first title. They were dethroned in 2013, but regained the crown a year later and haven’t let it go since.
