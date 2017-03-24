Lowcountry Golf Hall of Fame tabs Rosie Jones as induction speaker

Rosie Jones, who captured 13 LPGA victories in 25 seasons on tour, will be the featured speaker when the Lowcountry Golf Hall of Fame welcomes teaching pro Doug Weaver and landscape artist Linda Hartough into its membership April 1 at Moss Creek Golf Club.
Jones, one of just three dozen players to make 500 career LPGA starts, remains among the tour’s top 20 in all-time earnings a decade after stepping away from the tour.
She notched her first LPGA victory at the 1987 Rail Charity Classic, won three times in 1988 and made South Carolina her final triumph at the 2003 Asahi Ryokuken International in North Augusta. After retiring from the tour in 2006, she was the U.S. Solheim Cup captain in 2011.
A Hilton Head Island resident early in her career before moving to Atlanta, Jones recently returned to the area and lives in Moss Creek.
Tickets to the induction dinner are $150 per person, available by calling 843-816-0898.
Weaver has been a Lowcountry mainstay for the better part of four decades, except for his college days at Furman and PGA Tour travels. He’s been director of instruction at Palmetto Dunes since 2004, and will be remembered by longtime residents as host of TV’s “Hilton Head Island Golf Weekly” for 12 years.
Hartough, a Spring Island resident, has painted more than 100 of golf’s most iconic holes during a three-decade career. For 25 years, she was commissioned by the U.S. Golf Association to paint a scene from each year’s U.S. Open venue.
They will become the hall’s 10th and 11th members, joining a list that numbers Sea Pines founders Charles Fraser and Joseph Fraser Jr., current executive Cary Corbitt, golf writer Charles Price, decorated amateur Kevin King and longtime professionals Jim and Karen Ferree, Mike Harmon and the late Tim Moss.
