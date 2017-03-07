MSU’s Charlie Netzel doubles up as Colleton River Collegiate champ

Michigan State’s Charlie Netzel reeled off three birdies in his final four holes, completing a comeback from seven shots off the pace Tuesday to become the first repeat champion of the Colleton River Collegiate, edging UAB’s R.J. Keur by a stroke.
Two of Netzel’s teammates also finished in the top five, helping the Spartans claim their first team title in the five editions Michigan State has hosted at Colleton River Plantation.
Netzel’s furious finish capped a 4-under-par 68, three shots better than anyone else could achieve on Colleton River’s Pete Dye layout. He also captured the individual crown as a freshman in 2014.
The senior, playing two groups behind Keur and Cincinnati’s Austin Squires, still trailed by two as he came off the 14th green. Birdies at Nos. 15 and 16 allowed him to pull even, though Squires later nudged back in front with birdies at the same holes.
Netzel’s birdie at No. 18 drew him alongside Squires again, with a playoff on the horizon, when Squires went wayward on his pass through the 18th. A triple bogey dropped him into a share of fourth.
Keur, meanwhile, wound up parring his final seven holes.
Michigan State’s Kaleb Johnson finished two shots back in third, with Michael Sharp another shot behind, as the Spartans pushed past UAB for the team crown. Connecticut was a distant third, 13 shots off the winning pace.
