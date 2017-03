The Low Country Golf Hall of Fame has changed locations. Still in the Shoppes at Sea Pines, it's now next door to Legacy of Golf. During a tour of the new digs on Dec. 5, 2016, executive director Bob Collar explained that the man who won the second Heritage in 1970 (Arnold Palmer won the inaugural event) politely declined to take his winner's jacket home after his host, Bill Carson, told him he'd forgotten it. Bob Goalby's sartorial sensibilities at the time became the Hall's gain.