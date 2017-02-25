Grab your clubs for the Lowcountry Golf Hall of Fame’s annual tourney

Roster spots remain available for the Lowcountry Golf Hall of Fame’s annual fundraising tournament Monday at Callawassie Golf Club, with proceeds going to expenses at the hall’s new home in The Shops at Sea Pines.
Entry fees are $150 per person or $600 for a foursome, which includes greens fees, cart rental and pre- and post-round hospitality. To register or for more information, contact Hall of Fame executive director Bob Collar at 843-816-0898.
The Hall of Fame last month announced longtime teaching pro Doug Weaver and artist Linda Hartough as its third enshrinement class, becoming the 10th and 11th members of the fledgling shrine. Formal induction is set for April 1 with a dinner celebration at Moss Creek Golf Club.
