IJGA’s Shiso Go gives himself one more chance at Junior Heritage title

Another Sea Pines Junior Heritage, another Sunday in contention for Bluffton’s Shiso Go.
The IJGA senior steadied himself after the turn on a cold, windblown Atlantic Dunes layout to post a 2-under-par 70 Saturday, leaving himself two shots off leader Tyler Gray’s pace at the midway point of the Lowcountry’s top junior golf showcase.
Fai Khamborn, another IJGA student, raced out to a three-shot lead in the girls division after an opening 74 on Sea Pines Resort’s new Davis Love III design.
Go made just one par on his opening nine, mixing four birdies with four bogeys as cold winds gusted up to 20 mph and temperatures never approached 60 degrees. But he harnessed his irons well as he turned to the front nine, going bogey free with two birdies.
“My irons were a little unstable,” said Go, who owns top-5 finishes in each of the past two Junior Heritage editions but has fallen short each time. “But the (second) nine, my irons I started to hit straight. I tried to hit low balls because it’s cold and windy. It was pretty good.”
Go, who has signed to play college golf at East Tennessee State, finished just out of a playoff for the 2015 title when Bryson Nimmer outlasted Andrew Orischak in an all-Lowcountry playoff. The Japan native was in the thick of it again last year before a bogey/double bogey finish dropped him into a tie for fifth.
Gray, from Lugoff, used back-to-back holeouts at Nos. 14 and 15 to vault to the top of the leaderboard, recovering quickly — and with flair — after a double bogey dropped him into the pack just one hole earlier.
After nearly reaching the green in two at the par-5 14th hole, Gray’s little wedge found the cup from about 30 yards right of the putting surface for an eagle. Then at No.15, the Lugoff golfer chipped in from just right of the green.
“Coming off that double on 13, I kind of lost all my momentum,” Gray said. “Then when I holed out for eagle, it kind of got me rejuvenated. I started feeling good about my round again.”
Michael Sanders of Davidson, N.C., was one shot back after his opening 69. Go and 14-year-old Floridian Joseph Pagdin were the only other golfers to break par at Atlantic Dunes. Trent Phillips, the state’s Junior Player of the Year after 12 wins in 2016, has some makeup work to do after his opening 74.
Khamborn, a Thailand native, played her opening nine in even-par before running into a little trouble when winds kicked up at Atlantic Dunes. She bogeyed three of her first six holes after the turn, but finished on a solid note with two pars and a birdie.
“Today was pretty cold,” said Khamborn, who captured the Women’s Western Amateur two years ago at age 15. “I just told myself to stay on my game, go shot-by-shot and do my best.”
Florida’s Claire Hodges, who finished third last year behind runaway winner Madison Moosa, heads a quartet of pursuers who opened with 77s. She was joined by fellow Floridian Tracy Lee, Lancaster’s Baylee Evans and Lexington’s Kathleen Sumner.
Competition moves Sunday to Harbour Town Golf Links, home of the RBC Heritage Presented by Boeing, for the final round. Tee times begin at 8:30 a.m., with the leaders teeing off around 10:30.
Jeff Shain: 843-706-8123, @jeffshain
