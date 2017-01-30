Bluffton’s Steve Fuller to lead SC Golf Association for another year

Bluffton’s Steve Fuller has been given a second term as president of the South Carolina Golf Association, re-elected to another one-year stint earlier this month during the organization’s annual meeting in Columbia.
The former Clemson and NFL quarterback, now a development partner at Colleton River Plantation, has been an SCGA board member since 2004. Bluffton’s Mike Murphy and Dataw Island’s Larry Beidelman were re-elected to the current board.
Fuller’s role is largely as a liaison to the SCGA’s 283 member clubs, offering the association’s support and resources where needed.
The weekend also saw the induction of the late Bob Boyd, whose 27-year career in golf included a stop on Daufuskie Island as Melrose Club’s head professional, into the South Carolina Golf Hall of Fame. Boyd passed away in 2011 at the age of 56.
Among the SCGA’s year-end award winners was Okatie’s Oldfield Golf Club, named its 2016 Club of the Year. Former Hilton Head Island teacher Todd White, now living in Spartanburg, captured Player of the Year honors for the fifth time.
Comments