Palmetto Hall courses are next target of Brown Golf expansion

Palmetto Hall’s two golf courses are on track to become the newest additions to the Brown Golf Management portfolio, a move that would expand the Bluffton company’s local holdings to three Hilton Head Island layouts and eight in all.
Palmetto Hall residents have been apprised of the pending sale in email updates from Heritage Golf Group, which manages the 36-hole complex for owners Arcis Golf. Rick Shoemaker, director of operations for Heritage Golf’s Hilton Head Island properties, confirmed his firm’s services are slated to end Sept. 30.
“That’s what we’ve been notified by the current owner to work toward,” Shoemaker said Friday.
Brown Golf CEO John Brown declined comment, citing a confidentiality agreement, but affirmed his company’s continued interest in expanding its Hilton Head Island holdings. “We’re excited about future opportunities on the island,” he said.
Neither Brown nor Shoemaker disputed the content of emails to Palmetto Hall residents, which name Brown Golf as the purchaser and inform members of certain program changes to take place after Sept. 30.
Palmetto Hall members conceivably would transition into Brown Golf’s program, offering access to six other clubs in the area and 21 others along the East Coast. The offerings also include free golf lessons and unlimited access to practice facilities.
Brown Golf made its first venture onto Hilton Head Island 12 months ago with its acquisition of Dolphin Head Golf Club. The firm also operates five clubs in Bluffton — Pinecrest, Rose Hill, Crescent Pointe, Eagle’s Point and Island West.
In all, the Palmetto Hall addition will bring Brown Golf’s portfolio up to 29 courses nationwide, with seven others also acquired since the start of 2015.
Arcis Golf acquired Palmetto Hall two years ago as part of a massive 48-course selloff by CNL Lifestyle Properties, which was looking to exit the golf industry. The Hilton Head facility opened in 1991 with 18 holes designed by Arthur Hills, following two years later with a second layout laid out by Robert Cupp.
“Over the past few months, (Arcis officials) were aggressively looking to sell it,” Shoemaker noted. “It’s a fantastic property. But we don’t own it and the owner was looking to sell. A buyer was willing to step up and pay that asking price.”
Heritage Golf will continue to manage three other properties it owns on Hilton Head Island — Shipyard Golf Club, Oyster Reef Golf Club and Port Royal Golf & Racquet Club. “We still have 99 holes of golf,” Shoemaker said.
