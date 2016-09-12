Former Lowcountry golfers reach match play at U.S. Mid-Amateur

Former Lowcountry residents Todd White and Kenny Coakley advanced to the match-play stage of the U.S. Mid-Amateur Championship, easily surviving the cut to the top 64 entrants after 36 holes of stroke play at Elverson, Pa.
White, now a Spartanburg resident after a brief teaching tenure at Hilton Head Island High, tied for sixth in qualifying with rounds of 69-73 at Stonewall Golf Links. Coakley, now living in Minnesota, earned a share of 26th after following up an opening 75 with a 71 on Sunday.
White was set to face Carl Santos-Ocampo of Naples, Fla., in his opening match; Coakley was drawn against San Francisco's Matt Cohn.
Bluffton's Brian Langley fell short of making the match-play bracket, with a Sunday 79 leaving him two strokes shy of a playoff for the final slot.
WOMEN'S MID-AMATEUR
USC Beaufort coach advances: New USCB women's golf coach Kristyl Sunderman cruised through to match play at the U.S. Women's Mid-Amateur, tying for 22nd after stroke-play rounds of 78-77 at the Kahkwa Club in Erie, Pa.
Sunderman advanced to a Monday match against Rachel Smith of Mansfield, Texas.
