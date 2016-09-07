Help us pick greater Beaufort’s best 18 golf holes

With its panoramic views, warm climate, and unique marshland scenery, the Lowcountry is a golfer’s paradise, and Beaufort is no different.
Imagine the perfect round of golf around greater Beaufort — but don’t limit yourself to just one course.
Instead, choose the best 18-hole, 72-par golf course you could possibly play around northern Beaufort County.
We asked local golf pros to submit their course's best holes, and now it’s up to you to pick the best 18 holes of the greater Beaufort area.
Voting ends at noon Monday, Sept. 19.
You can vote up to once per day.
Comments