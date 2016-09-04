Counterattacks doom USCB in women’s soccer loss to Faulkner

A pair of Faulkner counterattacks in the final 13 minutes broke open a scoreless contest, derailing USC Beaufort’s offensive edge Saturday for a 2-0 result over the Sand Sharks.
Though USCB dominated possession and unleashed 22 shots to the Alabama school’s four, the Sand Sharks (2-2) couldn’t get any through as they struggled to find space against Faulkner’s defensive alignment.
“Extremely disappointed in the outcome,” USCB coach Ed Heberling said. “We dominated the game and the ball in their half all afternoon but couldn’t capitalize. We need to focus on finishing and taking quality opportunities when available.”
USCB’s best chance came in the 74th minute, when freshman Anna Gignilliat ripped a shot that forced goalkeeper Kelbe Davies to make a diving save at the right post.
Four minutes later, Faulkner’s Kayla Wilson ran onto a long ball from Katie Eaton and beat goalkeeper Taylor Superior with a one-on-one-opportunity for a 1-0 lead. Wilson scored on another breakaway in the 90th minute, capitalizing off a giveaway in USCB’s defensive third.
Comments