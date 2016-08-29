Sand Sharks fall to Campbellsville for 1st women’s soccer defeat

Campbellsville broke open a tight contest with three goals in a 10-minute span of the second half, handing USC Beaufort its first loss of the season Sunday with a 4-2 decision.
Lakin Wells broke a 1-1 tie for the No. 14 Tigers in the 73rd minute with her second goal of the game, finding a seam in USCB's defense to chip a shot past goalkeeper Taylor Superior that gave Campbellsville its first lead.
Another defensive lapse three minutes later allowed Valeska Tovar to beat Superior, and Erica McWilliams converted a penalty kick in the 82nd minute to give the Tigers a 4-1 advantage.
The Sand Sharks (2-1) crept back within two in the 86th minute, when freshman Brooke Newman tapped home a beautiful cross from Hayley Pina for her first collegiate goal. Pina’s assist was the 10th of her career, one off the school’s all-time lead, and pulled her even atop USCB’s career scoring list with 36 points.
“We need to continue to improve on winning 50/50 balls and playing under pressure, but we adjusted well to playing against a different style of team,” USCB coach Ed Heberling said. “I really liked the way we fought back after the penalty kick. It’s upsetting to lose, but I know this team will improve in training."
The Sand Sharks took a 1-0 lead in the 25th minute when freshman Felicia Alpenmyr finished off a through ball from M.J. Orduna. Campbellsville, though, answered seven minutes later when Wells chipped a shot over Superior from a tough angle into the side netting.
It was the first goal allowed by the Sand Sharks this season, ending a streak of 212 shutout minutes.
“Today was a great game for us and the reason we scheduled Campbellsville,” Heberling said. “They came at us fast and put us under pressure, which we didn’t see in the first two matches.”
