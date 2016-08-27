USCB wins soccer home opener for 1st time in program history

Cameron Croney-Clark scored the opening goal and assisted on another as USC Beaufort won its women’s soccer home opener for the first time in program history, cruising to a 4-0 romp Friday over Montreat.
The Sand Sharks (2-0) unleashed a school-record 42 shots on the evening, while another lockdown defensive effort limited Montreat to just one as third goalkeeper Taylor Superior notched her second shutout in as many collegiate starts.
“The girls came out and set the tone for the second straight match,” USCB coach Ed Heberling said. “We have not done that in years past, and it is nice to dictate the match.”
The Sand Sharks had to display a little patience, though, as it took 33 minutes to break through the Cavaliers’ defense. Croney-Clark finally put USCB in front with a well-placed floater over Montreat’s goalkeeper and into the top left corner of the net.
The score remained 1-0 at intermission before the Sand Sharks turned up the pressure. M.J. Orduna opened a two-goal lead 5 minutes into the second half with a cracking shot under the crossbar off a Croney-Clark feed.
Freshman Felicia Alpenmyr made it 3-0 in the 67th minute with her first collegiate goal, and Sarah Withers capped the day with a goal in the 88th minute. All six of USCB’s goals through its first two games have been scored by different players.
Before Friday, the Sand Sharks were 0-4-1 in home openers. USCB also has now recorded back-to-back shutouts for the first time since October 2013.
