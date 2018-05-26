USC Beaufort's Faraci wins South Carolina Open

USC Beaufort’s Jack Faraci captured the 67th annual South Carolina Open at Devil’s Elbow South Course at Moss Creek Golf Club.
Faraci posted three low rounds for the 54-hole tournament, taking the lead in the second round. He finished at 4-under, 212, one shot better than Ben Lee and Tommy Gibson.
“The course set up really well for me all three days,” Faraci said. “It’s going to be a good summer.”
Following the first round, Faraci was in a comfortable spot at even-par and tied for sixth place. The second round was a turning point when he posted a 4-under 68, putting him in the first-place position.
USC Beaufort women finish sixth at NAIA championships
The USC Beaufort women’s golf team finished sixth at the NAIA golf championships. The tournament was cut to 54 holes because of rain.
USC Beaufort finished with a score of 943. Moa Kristenson finished tied for 17th with a 233. Savannah College of Art and Design (909) won the tournament by 19 shots.
USCB had been named the Champions of Character Team Award recipients.
