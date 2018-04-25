USC Beaufort squads win conference titles

The USC Beaufort men’s golf team used a 9-under final round to win The Sun Conference championship Tuesday at the Plantation Preserve in Florida.
The Sand Sharks trailed by eight strokes headed in the final round. Jack Faraci shot a 7-under 65 to lead the comeback. Newport Laparojkit shot a 2-under 70 and Keith Murphy 71 for USC Beaufort.
Laparojkit finished with a three-round total of 3-under 213 to earn Sun Conference Player of the Year. Murphy (218) also earned all-conference honors. Coach Danny Allen was conference coach of the year.
The team will now set their sights on the NAIA National Tournament set for May 15-18 in Silvis, Ill.
TRACK & FIELD
USC Beaufort women win TSC title
The USC Beaufort women's track and field team repeated as Sun Conference champions over the weekend.
The Sand Sharks finished with 220.5 points, beating second-place Webber International by 14 points. On the men's side the team took second place with 180 points.
Several school records fell at the championships, including the women's triple jump (Iyana McKeever, 39-4), javelin throw (Hunter Dye, 134-5) and the 4 x 100 meter relay with a time of 46.77.
