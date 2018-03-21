USC Beaufort baseball falls to Brewton-Parker

Brewton-Parker College scored four runs over the final three innings to defeat USC Beaufort, 9-6, on Wednesday in college baseball action.
Brandon Hinkson went 5-for-5 with four RBI to lead Brewton-Parker.
Kelvin Brito was 2-for-5 with an RBI to lead the Sand Sharks. Chris Vazquez, Daniel Murphy, Cameron Smith and Daniel Searles each drove in a run for USCB. Kevin Ortiz-Arroyo took the loss for USC Beaufort.
The Sand Sharks’ offense put four runs across the plate in the first three innings. In the first inning, Vazquez picked up the RBI single, which scored Cole Hamilton. In the second, Searles brought in Brito on a fielder’s choice and Smith scored on a passed ball.
The Sand Sharks head to St. Thomas University in Miami Gardens, Florida, for a three-game Sun Conference series beginning Friday at 6 p.m.
