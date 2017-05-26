Another honor rolls in for Sand Sharks golfer

USCB men’s golfer Newport Laparojkit capped a sensational freshman season with another honor Friday as he was named to the NAIA All-America third team by the NAIA Men’s Golf Coaches’ Association All-America Committee.
The honor comes on the heels of two others last week for Laparojkit, who previously was named to the NAIA PING All-South Region Team and the NAIA All-Freshman Team, both by the Golf Coaches Assocation of America.
The Monteballo, Calif., native led the Sand Sharks with a scoring average of 73.3 and ranked 25th in the Golfstat NAIA Head-To-Head Rankings this season. Laparojkit posted top-10 finishes in nine of 12 events, including eight straight, and claimed his first career victory at the Sand Shark Classic at Oldfield Golf Club. He also was named to the All-Sun Conference team after tying for fifth at the Sun Conference Championship.
Laparojkit is the ninth USCB men’s golfer to earn NAIA All-America honors, and the second to do so as a freshman, joining Alan Cooke in 2014.
