USC Beaufort

May 06, 2017 3:45 PM

Sand Sharks make quick exit from Sun Conference softball tournament

Posted by Jeff Shain

Southeastern ace Lindsie Scholwinski limited USC Beaufort to just two hits Friday, ushering the Sand Sharks out of the Sun Conference softball tournament with a 3-0 decision.

Scholwinski struck out five USCB hitters and didn't issue a walk. Marissa Becker and Haley Hawkins produced the Sand Sharks' hits.

The Fire jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first inning on an RBI double by Cheyenne Blaha and Cat Maldonado's RBI single. USCB's Abby Pac held the Fire scoreless for the next three innings, but Maldonado drove home another run in the fifth.

Southeastern went on to win two more games Friday, earning a berth in Saturday's championship game against top-seeded Warner.

