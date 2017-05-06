USC Beaufort

May 06, 2017 11:51 AM

Fielding woes cost USC Beaufort in Sun Conference baseball tourney

Posted by Jeff Shain

jshain@islandpacket.com

USC Beaufort managed just six hits off Southeastern ace Kade Wagner, while four errors added up as the Sand Sharks dropped a 9-1 decision to the Fire in Friday’s opening game of the Sun Conference baseball tournament in Fort Myers, Fla.

Wagner struck out seven on the way to a complete-game victory, sending the Sand Sharks into an elimination game against top seek Keiser on Saturday morning. Keiser was upended by Thomas 6-1 in its tournament opener.

Three of USCB’s errors errors came in the bottom of the first inning, leading to three Southeastern runs after the Sand Sharks had taken a 1-0 lead on Bobby Wenthe’s sacrifice fly. The Fire tacked on two runs in the second inning and broke things wide open with three in the fourth.

Wade Arduini had two of USCB’s six hits, while Alex Murphy smashed a double.

