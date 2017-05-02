USCB’s new home run king is named Sun Conference player of the week

Bobby Wenthe, who needed just one season to match USC Beaufort’s career record for home runs, was named the Sun Conference’s Player of the Week in baseball.
Wenthe not only blasted his 13th homer of the season against Georgia Gwinnett, he added two doubles on the way to a 6-for-14 performance on the weekend. He drove home six runs in all and scored four times.
Wenthe’s homer in Saturday’s series opener moved him alongside Erik Armstrong for USCB’s all-time mark established from 2011-14.
The Sand Sharks have the No.5 seed in next weekend’s Sun Conference tournament in Fort Myers, Fla., opening Friday against No.2 seed Southeastern.
Comments