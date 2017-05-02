Sand Sharks move within 7 shots of top at Sun Conference women’s golf

Franzi Knoetsch and Vanessa Schloo used strong back nines to card 2-over-par 74s Monday, helping USC Beaufort post the lowest round of the day and remain in the hunt entering Tuesday's final round of the Sun Conference Championship in Lakeland, Fla.
Knoetsch overcame a rough start at Grasslands Golf & Country Club, standing 4-over par through five holes before playing her final 13 in 2-under. Schloo shot 2-under after the turn on the way to her 74.
That helped the Sand Sharks post a team total of 305, still in fourth place with a two-day score of 615 but moving within just seven shots of top-ranked Keiser (608). SCAD Savannah was second with a 612 total, followed by Southeastern at 614.
Knoetsch entered the final day in third place among individuals, with a total of 8-over 152 that left her seven behind Keiser's Caroline Retabi. Freshman Blanca Porta (76-77) was another stroke behind in a share of fourth, and Schloo was tied for ninth.
