USC Beaufort

April 26, 2017 1:09 PM

Sand Sharks rise to finish 2nd at Sun Conference golf finale

Posted by Jeff Shain

jshain@islandpacket.com

USC Beaufort’s Newport Laparojkit and Jonathan Sundstrom fired even-par 72s on the final day of the Sun Conference golf championship, helping propel the Sand Sharks up the leaderboard to a runner-up finish at Fripp Island Resort.

The Sand Sharks turned in their best score of the week with a 295 Tuesday at the resort’s Ocean Point course, moving past Webber International and Southeastern in a tight race behind runaway winner Johnson & Wales.

USCB finished with a three-day total of 904, five shots clear of Keiser. Southeastern was fourth at 913, one step ahead of Webber International (914). Johnson & Wales cruised to the team crown with an 873 score.

Laparojkit, a freshman, earned a berth on the all-conference team with his share of fifth, finishing the tournament at 5-over 221. J&W golfer Jake Bauer claimed medalist honors with a 208 total, nine shots ahead of his nearest pursuer.

Sundstrom (226) just missed all-conference honors with his tie for 10th. Two more Sand Sharks recorded top-25 finishes, with Bobby Dunphy tied for 17th and freshman Will Canipe in a share of 21st.

The Sand Sharks now face a week’s wait for the NAIA to announce its qualifying teams for next month’s national championship, to be played May 16-19 at TPC Deere Run in Moline, Ill.

