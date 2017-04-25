USCB men hold 4th entering final round of Sun Conference golf

USC Beaufort freshman Newport Laparojkit followed up an opening 74 with a 3-over-par 75, helping the Sand Sharks stand fourth Monday with one round to play in a tight race for runner-up honors at the Sun Conference Championship on Fripp Island.
Despite windy conditions Monday, USCB's total of 305 was just one shot off its opening round as the Sand Sharks (609) stood one shot behind third-place Webber International and one ahead of Keiser.
Johnson & Wales (589) opened a 21-stroke lead through two rounds, breaking 300 as a team on both days on Fripp Island's Ocean Point course. Southeastern was second with a 600 total.
J&W's Jake Bauer also held a big lead in the individual competition, carding 66-69 to open an 11-shot margin over Carlos Andres Lara of St. Thomas.
Laparojkit was tied for ninth after two rounds, with two more Sand Sharks in the top 15. Sophomore Bobby Dunphy (75-78) was tied for 16th and junior Jonathan Sundstrom (75-79) tied for 19th. Freshman Will Canipe went from an opening 83 to a Monday 73.
Comments