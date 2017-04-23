USC Beaufort

April 23, 2017 10:29 AM

Sand Sharks succumb as Keiser takes Sun Conference baseball title

Posted by Jeff Shain

jshain@islandpacket.com

Nick Payne smacked two hits and drove home USC Beaufort's only run as the Sand Sharks dropped a 13-1 decision to Keiser on Saturday that allowed the Seahawks to claim the Sun Conference's regular-season baseball title.

Thomas Estopare also had two hits for USCB, which was limited to eight hits in all by Keiser's Miguel Castellanos.

Payne's RBI single in the second tied the game 1-1, but Keiser's Tivon Faneyte homered as part of a three-run outburst in the bottom of the inning.

The Seahawks pushed across two more runs in the seventh and blew things open with seven runs in the eighth, capped by a Jack Curtis grand slam.

USCB earlier had locked up the fifth seed in next month's Sun Conference tournament.

