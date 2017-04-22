Sand Sharks set home-run mark in doubleheader split at Keiser

Bobby Wenthe’s three-run homer completed a USC Beaufort comeback from an early three-run deficit, leading the Sand Sharks to a 7-5 victory at No.7 Keiser in the first game of their doubleheader in West Palm Beach, Fla.
Alex Murphy and Brandon Joyce homered as the Sand Sharks scored 10 runs in the nightcap, yet came out on the wrong end of a 17-10 decision.
The Sand Sharks fell behind 3-0 through five innings of the opener, and still trailed 4-1 through six after Keiser’s Jack Curtis homered to counter USCB’s run in the top of the inning.
USCB finally broke loose in the seventh, with one run scoring on a wild pitch before Wenthe crushed his 12th homer of the season to put the Sand Sharks ahead 5-4. The blast extended Wenthe’s USCB single-season record and moved within one of the career mark of 13 homers.
The Sand Sharks added two insurances runs in the ninth on Nick Payne’s RBI double and Wade Arduini’s squeeze bunt. Arduini also earned the win on the mound with seven innings of work, scattering seven hits and striking out nine.
The nightcap was tied 4-4 after Murphy’s homer keyed a two-run fourth, but Keiser scored a run in the bottom of the inning and broke things open with five runs in the fifth.
Joyce’s grand slam brought USCB within 10-8 in the sixth, but the Seahawks put things away with four runs in the bottom of the inning.
Joyce’s blast was USCB’s 30th homer of the year, breaking the school record of 29 set by the 2009 squad.
Comments