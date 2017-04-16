Miscues doom Sand Sharks in finale of softball series

Three USC Beaufort errors allowed Thomas to score five unearned runs, allowing the Night Hawks to take 5-2 victory Saturday and a sweep of their three-game softball series at Thomasville, Ga.
Thomas scored unearned runs in the first and fourth innings against USCB's Abby Pac, and a two-out error opened the door to a three-run fifth inning that broke things open.
Pac scattered six hits over 4 2/3 innings, striking out four batters and walking three.
The Sand Sharks also took advantage of a miscue to push across two unearned runs in the sixth, but ended the inning with two runners stranded and went down in order in the seventh.
Though Thomas swept the three-game set, they scored only six more runs than the Sand Sharks.
