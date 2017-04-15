Sand Sharks get swept in softball doubleheader

Pinch hitter Katelyn Morris singled home the winning run with one out in the bottom of the seventh, giving Thomas a sweep of its softball doubleheader with USC Beaufort with an 8-7 triumph in Friday's nightcap.
The Sand Sharks were held to just two hits in the opener, as USCB's Abby Pac found herself outdueled by Lauren West in a 2-0 decision.
Pac allowed just two hits over six innings of work, but gave up Kelsey Connolly's leadoff homer in the second and an RBI triple by Gaby Mora in the fourth.
Game 2 saw USCB grab a 7-3 lead with four runs in the sixth, sparked by Haley Hawkins' leadoff homer and a two-run triple by Taylor Boykin. But Thomas responded with four runs in the bottom of the inning, capped by a bases-loaded triple by Brittany Daniels.
Marissa Becker went 3-for-4 in the nightcap. Natassja Hatcher, Alexa Moore and Kaitlyn O'Hearn added three hits apiece.
