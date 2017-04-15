USCB’s 14 hits still not enough to keep pace with Thomas

USC Beaufort pounded out 14 hits, but still found itself outslugged Friday as the Sand Sharks fell to Thomas 17-7 in the opener of their three-game Sun Conference series.
Brandon Joyce led the way for USCB with a 3-for-5 performance, scoring twice and driving home another run. Alex Murphy had two doubles and two RBIs, while Kal Davis, Bobby Wenthe and Nick Payne added two hits apiece.
The Sand Sharks held a 7-6 lead midway through the fifth before Thomas broke the game open. The Night Hawks scored three runs in the sixth inning, five in the seventh and two more in the eighth.
Thomas finished the contest with 22 hits.
