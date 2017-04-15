USC Beaufort

April 15, 2017 4:17 PM

USCB’s 14 hits still not enough to keep pace with Thomas

Posted by Jeff Shain

jshain@islandpacket.com

USC Beaufort pounded out 14 hits, but still found itself outslugged Friday as the Sand Sharks fell to Thomas 17-7 in the opener of their three-game Sun Conference series.

Brandon Joyce led the way for USCB with a 3-for-5 performance, scoring twice and driving home another run. Alex Murphy had two doubles and two RBIs, while Kal Davis, Bobby Wenthe and Nick Payne added two hits apiece.

The Sand Sharks held a 7-6 lead midway through the fifth before Thomas broke the game open. The Night Hawks scored three runs in the sixth inning, five in the seventh and two more in the eighth.

Thomas finished the contest with 22 hits.

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

USCB cross country, track star overcomes tragic childhood in Ethiopia

USCB cross country, track star overcomes tragic childhood in Ethiopia 2:57

USCB cross country, track star overcomes tragic childhood in Ethiopia
These awesome outfits won Plaid Nation Day at RBC Heritage 0:16

These awesome outfits won Plaid Nation Day at RBC Heritage
This plane flew over RBC Heritage with a stern message for South Carolina residents 0:27

This plane flew over RBC Heritage with a stern message for South Carolina residents

View More Video

Major sport scores

Click/tap sport names to turn scoreboards on or off:

PGA

NFL

College Football

MLB

NBA

College Basketball

NASCAR

NHL

MLS

Sports Videos